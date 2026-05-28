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Eid prayers offered peacefully across Rajasthan

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious fervour across Rajasthan, with members of the Muslim community offering special prayers at mosques and Eidgahs for peace, prosperity and communal harmony in the country.

After offering namaz, people greeted each other and exchanged goodwill, visiting friends and relatives.

In the border district of Jaisalmer, members of the Muslim community also launched a signature campaign demanding that the cow be declared the national animal and be accorded the status of "Gau Mata".

In the fort city, the community members gathered at the main Eidgah at Dedansar and the Eidgah on Bera Road to offer prayers.

Children were seen celebrating the enthusiastically, while a fair-like atmosphere prevailed outside Eidgahs.

Following namaz, the members of Kadimi Eidgah committee and other organisations launched the signature campaign in support of declaring cow the national animal.

Community members and volunteers carrying banners and signature sheets appealed to people to support the campaign, drawing participation from a large number of people.

They said cow is a symbol of faith for crores of Hindus and respecting each other's religious sentiments strengthens communal harmony and national unity. -- PTI

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