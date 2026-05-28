Delhi: Orange alert for severe thunderstorm, hailstorm in evening hours

17:24

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An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the upcoming hours as moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms are very likely at many places across the city, according to weather officials.



The city may experience light to moderate rain, with strong winds expected to blow at speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, as stated by the India meteorological department.



"Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet.



He further added that the intensity of the storms is likely to increase tomorrow and the spell is expected to continue till May 30. From May 30 to 31, the weather system is expected to shift towards Gujarat.



"The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said. -- PTI