Bengal govt mulls holding centres near Petrapole border

21:14

The West Bengal government is considering setting up holding centres near Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Thursday.



A government housing facility at Pirojpur near the Petrapole border with Bangladesh is being considered as a possible holding centre, he said, adding that the authorities are also surveying suitable land in the Jayantipur area for a similar purpose.



Senior police and civil administration officials on Thursday visited the government housing complex at Pirojpur as part of the inspection process.



"A preliminary assessment is being carried out to identify suitable infrastructure for temporary holding arrangements if the need arises. Multiple locations are being examined, keeping administrative and security requirements in mind," the senior bureaucrat said.



Though officials did not specify the exact reason behind the move, sources indicated that the initiative comes amid growing movement and congestion in border-adjacent areas.



"The idea is to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place to handle any situation efficiently and maintain order in sensitive border zones," the bureaucrat added. -- PTI