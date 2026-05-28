HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bandra eviction: Cong writes to Vaishnaw to address rehabilitation mechanism

Thu, 28 May 2026
Share:
22:11
image
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking immediate intervention for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the anti-encroachment drive at Garib Nagar near Bandra railway station.

Western Railway last week carried out a five-day demolition drive during which more than 500 structures were removed with the aim of expanding railway infrastructure at the site.

In a letter dated May 22, Mumbai North Central MP Gaikwad said the eviction drive had displaced a large number of families and triggered a "severe socio-humanitarian crisis".

While the drive was part of infrastructure upgradation around the railway station area, the sudden displacement had adversely affected women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections, she said.

"The residents of Garib Nagar have been domiciled in this locality for several decades. Many possess voter identity cards, Aadhaar cards, electricity bills and other residential identity proofs. The absence of clear eligibility criteria, lack of alternative housing provisions and sudden displacement had left long-term residents in a state of panic and distress," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shivakumar leaves for Delhi amid buzz over CM post
LIVE! Shivakumar leaves for Delhi amid buzz over CM post

Govt may rope in IAF to transport NEET-UG restest papers
Govt may rope in IAF to transport NEET-UG restest papers

The government is considering using the Indian Air Force to transport NEET-UG papers to ensure a secure retest on June 21, following allegations of malpractices in the original exam.

Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has resigned, with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar set to succeed him, following directions from the Congress high command.

Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas attack
Iran claims strike on US base after Bandar Abbas attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for strikes on an American base, alleging it was in response to earlier aerial attacks near Bandar Abbas Airport. The incident follows reports of confrontations between...

'I'm an honorary cockroach': Wangchuk hits back at Ladakh LG
'I'm an honorary cockroach': Wangchuk hits back at Ladakh LG

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has rejected Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's claim that he was 'unsure' of the online movement's origins, asserting he considers himself an 'honorary cockroach'.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO