Bandra eviction: Cong writes to Vaishnaw to address rehabilitation mechanism

22:11

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking immediate intervention for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the anti-encroachment drive at Garib Nagar near Bandra railway station.



Western Railway last week carried out a five-day demolition drive during which more than 500 structures were removed with the aim of expanding railway infrastructure at the site.



In a letter dated May 22, Mumbai North Central MP Gaikwad said the eviction drive had displaced a large number of families and triggered a "severe socio-humanitarian crisis".



While the drive was part of infrastructure upgradation around the railway station area, the sudden displacement had adversely affected women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections, she said.



"The residents of Garib Nagar have been domiciled in this locality for several decades. Many possess voter identity cards, Aadhaar cards, electricity bills and other residential identity proofs. The absence of clear eligibility criteria, lack of alternative housing provisions and sudden displacement had left long-term residents in a state of panic and distress," she said. -- PTI