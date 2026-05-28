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Australian PM looks forward to hosting Modi again

Thu, 28 May 2026
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said he looked forward to hosting PM Narendra Modi again soon, while describing India's growing economic importance as an 'extraordinary opportunity' for the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing the parliament in Canberra, Albanese said India, which already has the largest population in the world, was set to become the third-largest economy over this decade.

"That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well," he said.

He said the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was signed in 2022,  had enhanced the trading relationship between the two countries, and that they were further drawn together through culture, education and cricket.

Albanese recalled that he had first visited India as a backpacker in 1991 and had since made two visits as prime minister. He said the best way to understand India was to travel by bus or train. 

"It is a wonderful experience to see first-hand the warmth that is there. Now, likewise, I'll have the privilege of hosting Prime Minister Modi here soon, a privilege I look forward to repeating for the second time," said Albanese.

He further said the visit would be 'made extraordinary' by the million-strong Indian-Australian community -- the largest growing immigrant community in Australia.

Modi last visited Australia in May 2023.

Albanese said the Indian community in Australia has strengthened the country's economy and benefitted countless small businesses.

"We are a better country because of you. My government will always stand up for you and your interests. We will reject any attempt to divide," he added.

The video clip of Albanese speaking at the parliament was shared on social media by Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, who said that his prime minister's warm equation with India made his job 'infinitely more meaningful'.

Earlier this week, Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Wong was in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. During her visit, she also joined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the 17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in New Delhi.  -- PTI

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