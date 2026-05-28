Australian defence minister Marles to visit India next week

19:24

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles/Courtesy X

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles will visit India next week to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on ways to expand bilateral strategic cooperation.



Marles, also Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, will join Singh at the second India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue.



First held in Australia last October, this meeting reflects unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and a shared ambition to enhance cooperation, an Australian readout said.



"Australia and India are top-tier security partners. I look forward to meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen our defence partnership following the strong progress we made during his visit to Australia last year," Marles said.