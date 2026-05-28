Amritsar: Shopkeeper burnt to death as massive fire guts bamboo market

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A shopkeeper was burnt to death in a massive fire in Rambagh's bamboo market in Amritsar on Thursday, officials said.



The fire in the 'Bansan Wala Bazaar' destroyed at least 25 kiosks. It is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an electric transformer. Thick smoke filled the area, creating chaos in the market.



Locals criticised the administration, claiming that it took fire trucks too long to arrive at the scene and by the time they reached, many shops had already been gutted.



Eyewitnesses said that the shopkeeper who was burnt alive was physically challenged and was unable to escape in time.



At least ten fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the fire.



Presence of highly flammable materials, such as bamboo, wooden ladders, and other goods, allowed the flames to spread rapidly through the market, police said. -- PTI