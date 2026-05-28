Air India extends suspension of flights to Israel

14:32

Amid continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia, Air India on Thursday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end.



Earlier this month, it had announced suspension till June end but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the region, the leading Indian carrier has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.



A senior executive heading the airlines' Israel operations told PTI that the 'schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening'.



The flights have been 'further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation', he said.



In the wake of the West Asia conflict, which started in late February, airlines have been facing multiple headwinds, including costlier fuel and airspace curbs, which pushed up their operational costs.



Earlier in April, the Indian carrier announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which now is further extended.



Despite the ceasefire between the US and Iran holding on for some time, the uncertainties surrounding the situation in West Asia have pushed the majority of airlines to stop operating on the Tel Aviv route.



Besides Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have resumed operations, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.



The suspension of Air India flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal/professional reasons, or even to escape the uncertainties in the region.



The limited options also mean heightened costs, which is a major concern among Indian workers. -- PTI