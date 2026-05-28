AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK

10:42

TN CM and TVK chief Vijay

The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand and joined the party on May 27.





He is the fifth AIADMK personality to join the ruling TVK this week, following four rebel AIADMK MLAs who resigned as legislators and joined the ruling party.

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam minister Vellamandi R Natarajan joined the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a source said on Thursday.Natarajan had won from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in 2016. He had backed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the leadership crisis in the party and rejoined the AIADMK in February this year when Panneerselvam joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. --