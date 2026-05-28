AAP leader shot at in Amritsar, critical

17:04

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An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was critically injured on Thursday after unidentified persons allegedly fired at him , police here said.



Jaipal Singh Bau, in-charge of Ward No. 42 of the party, was shot at allegedly because of a dispute with a neighbour over car parking going back a few months, an official said.



Two rounds were fired at Bau with the intent to kill him, the official said.



Bai, who was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, had to undergo an emergency surgery.



He is considered close to AAP's Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar. -- PTI