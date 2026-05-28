12 injured in clashes between rival groups in Nuh villages after Eid prayers

22:23

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Clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages in Nuh district after Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers, leaving at least 12 people injured in both incidents, police said.



The first incident occurred in Nizampur village, where the clash stemmed from an old Panchayat election dispute that left six people injured. An argument had broken out between a faction led by Jamil and the one led by Ramzi after the morning prayer that soon escalated into a violent clash.



According to eyewitnesses, the two groups pelted stones at each other and also used sticks and axes in the fight, creating panic in the village.



After receiving information, police from the Akera police station arrived at the scene and pacified the warring factions.



Inspector Virendra Kumar, SHO of Akera Police Station, said that neither party has filed a complaint yet and added that they are monitoring the situation.



Kumar said they will take action once they receive a complaint. -- PTI