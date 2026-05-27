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Women Under 35 Led Mutual Fund Investments In FY26

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Women below the age of 35 now form the single-largest cohort among women mutual fund investors, signaling a rise in MF penetration among younger women.

According to a study by Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), 38.6 per cent of women investors were below 35 years of age in March 2026, up sharply from 30 per cent in 2022.

Another 35.8 per cent fall in the 36 to 50 age bracket, taking the share of women investors below 50 years to nearly three-fourths of the total investor base.

The study is based on data from CAMS-serviced MFs.

Women investors' holdings in MFs are also growing at a faster pace than men, albeit on a smaller base. CAMS-serviced AMCs had total women investor holdings of Rs 11.3 trillion at the end of FY26, up 13 per cent year-on-year. In comparison, the corpus of male investors rose 11 per cent during the same period.

Women investors are also increasingly using the staggered route to MF investing. The share of systematic investment plans (SIPs) in women investors' gross inflows rose from 25 per cent in FY25 to 28 per cent in FY26, while the number of live SIPs held by women climbed to 20.3 million, accounting for 29 per cent of the overall SIP base serviced by CAMS.

Overall, 28 per cent of women investors' gross MF investments in FY26 were routed through SIPs.

-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

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