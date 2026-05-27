'Trump starts new forever wars, breaks every promise'

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US Senator Mark Warner heavily criticised President Donald Trump for starting a new 'forever' war and claimed that American military actions continue to take place against Iran.



In a post on X, the senator who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee slammed Trump for breaking promises and raising costs.



He said, "Donald Trump keeps claiming the war is about to end... but the truth is, America is still striking Iran. He's breaking every promise, starting new forever wars, and raising costs on everything."



His remarks come as peace hangs by the precipice in West Asia and the Gulf region and talks move at a glacial pace.



CNN reported results of key polls conducted in recent weeks, where the American public expressed its inhibitions that they did not like the war to begin with and that they don't think it will result in much positive outcomes.



Citing a Fox News poll last week it reported that polls showed just 39% of registered voters wanted US military operations to last "as long as it takes to achieve US objectives," compared to 61% who instead preferred a "limited timeframe." -- ANI