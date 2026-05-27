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Trump signals PERFECT health after medical checkup

Wed, 27 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has completed his six-month physical examination at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, declaring that all results were "perfect".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked the doctors and medical staff for their care, adding that the check-up went smoothly and reaffirming his health status.

"Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT", he said.

This was Trump's third visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will for a medical exam since becoming the oldest president ever inaugurated last year, CNN reported.

Citing The White House, it added that the check-up would include "routine annual dental and medical assessments," despite him having already visited a dentist in Florida twice this year.

Last year in July, Trump, who is now 79, was diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has been spotted with several visible ailments.

Quoting the White House, CNN reported that the swelling in his ankles that was revealed last summer was a result of chronic venous insufficiency, a common issue related to age.

The bruises on Trump's hands, which are often seen covered with thick makeup, occur because he takes a large dose of aspirin -- higher than his doctors recommend -- and shakes many hands, the White House said. 
-- ANI

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