HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Wed, 27 May 2026
Share:
15:26
image
Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership.

The move came a day after she attended Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting in Kalyani despite her party allegedly instructing her not to participate in it.

Dastidar was the national president of the TMC's women's wing and was associated with the party's "Banga Janani" programme.

In a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, the four-term Barasat MP resigned from all organisational responsibilities in the party, sources said.

They said that she has informed the party that she could no longer continue with these responsibilities.

The development is likely to deepen speculation over the evolving equations within the TMC, following its electoral setback and a string of public expressions of dissatisfaction by some leaders.

The MP had recently been vocal about her disappointment with sections of the party leadership.

On Sunday, Dastidar announced her resignation as the president of the TMC's Barasat organisational district unit. The party accepted her resignation the following day and appointed Tapas Chatterjee as the new chief.

After Monday's administrative review meeting, Adhikari had claimed that TMC MP had told him that she had "finally got freedom", a remark that added to the political buzz around her presence at the event.

The TMC leadership has not yet officially commented on the latest development. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts
LIVE! TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all party posts

Ruckus outside ex-Kerala CM Vijayan's home during ED raid
Ruckus outside ex-Kerala CM Vijayan's home during ED raid

CPI(M) workers clashed with security personnel outside former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala during Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches related to the alleged CMRL monthly payment case involving his daughter.

Air India flight to US, airborne for 8 hours, returns to Delhi after snag
Air India flight to US, airborne for 8 hours, returns to Delhi after snag

An Air India flight en route to San Francisco was compelled to return to New Delhi due to a technical malfunction, causing significant disruption to passengers.

Sidda to resign tomorrow? Meeting with guv sparks speculation
Sidda to resign tomorrow? Meeting with guv sparks speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested a meeting with the Governor, intensifying speculation about a potential change in leadership, with rumours suggesting he may resign to allow his deputy, D K Shivakumar, to take over.

Cocaine worth Rs 1,150cr seized off Mundra coast in Gujarat
Cocaine worth Rs 1,150cr seized off Mundra coast in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized 115 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹1,150 crore, from a container vessel off the Mundra coast in a joint operation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO