Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on Modi

18:01

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi/@PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.



This was the first time Vijay met the prime minister after assuming charge as Tamil Nadu chief minister early this month following assembly elections in the state.



"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today," the prime minister's office said on 'X'.