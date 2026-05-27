Stay out of our maritime neighbourhood: China to Quad

19:23

China on Wednesday reacted strongly to the Quad Ministerial meeting that voiced serious concerns over the situation in the East and South China Sea, saying they should stop meddling in maritime affairs in its neighbourhood.



The situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here while responding to a question on the Quad meeting in Delhi.



Foreign Ministers of Quad countries, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, explicitly voiced serious concerns over the situation in the East and South China Sea on Tuesday and denounced coercive actions threatening regional peace and stability, without directly naming China.



"Certain countries should stop meddling in maritime affairs in China's neighbourhood and earnestly respect regional countries' efforts to safeguard peace and stability," Mao said.



"Those who attempt to patch up small groupings, hype up tensions and stoke confrontation will find no support," she added.