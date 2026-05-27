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Stock markets decline for 2nd day

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid conflicting geopolitical signals from the West Asia and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80, with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. During the day, it hit a high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21, gyrating 476.47 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15.

Among 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Eternal, NTPC and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 3.24 per cent to USD 96.35 per barrel. -- PTI

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