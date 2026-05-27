Siddaramaiah to meet Shivakumar over breakfast tomorrow

08:34

The breakfast meeting in December 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to hold a key breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru at 9 am on Thursday, amid continuing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress.



The proposed meeting has triggered fresh political discussions within the state Congress unit as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months, despite repeated assertions from the party leadership dismissing such reports.



The development comes shortly after a high-level Congress meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.



Following the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal clarified that the discussions were centred only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Karnataka Legislative Council elections and not on any leadership change in the state.