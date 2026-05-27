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Sidda told me he's decided to quit: Congress MLA

Wed, 27 May 2026
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18:03
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Senior Congress MLA and chairperson of the administrative reforms commission R V Deshpande on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told him he had decided to resign.

The former minister, who met Siddaramaiah at his residence, said that when some MLAs insisted he should not resign, the CM replied that he had given his word to the high command and would respect it.

According to sources, a number of ministers and legislators met Siddaramaiah at his residence and held discussions with him.

They insisted he should not resign and said they would discuss the matter with the party high command.

As per reports, some even suggested the matter be discussed at a legislature party meeting, but Siddaramaiah did not respond positively to any such suggestions.

"I was with the CM. He said, 'I have decided to resign.' He has decided to resign. I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, 'Why don't you continue?'" Deshpande said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the CM may resign on Thursday or the day after.

"We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, 'No, I have decided to resign.' The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it. I told him it would be better if he continued, but he said he has committed to the high command and is therefore resigning," he added. -- PTI

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