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Sidda seeks guv's appointment, may make way for DKS

Wed, 27 May 2026
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22:45
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
A change of guard in the three-year-old Karnataka government seems imminent with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the Governor's appointment, a day after he was apparently asked by the party high command to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post, but said he will speak on the matter on Thursday.

On a day he is likely to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, apparently to tender his resignation, the 77-year-old veteran on Thursday will also host his cabinet colleagues, including Shivakumar, for breakfast.

As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

The Legislature Party selects its leader, the obvious choice for CM.

Surjewala, who arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, also met Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders. -- PTI

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