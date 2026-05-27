Severe heat continues in Haryana, Punjab; Rohtak hottest at 46.6 degrees C

20:50

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Severe heat continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Rohtak being the hottest place in the state at a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, the met office said.



Sizzling weather also prevailed in Hisar and Bhiwani, which recorded respective identical maximums of 45 degrees Celsius each, it said.



Ambala recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, Karnal 43.7 degrees, while Narnaul sizzled at 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met here.



Gurugram recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius.



There was no relief from sizzling weather for residents of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius.



In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a maximum of 44.8 degrees Celsius.



Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar's high settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius.



Ferozepur and Mohali recorded respective maximums of 42.2 degrees and 41.4 degrees Celsius. -- PTI