HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Severe heat continues in Haryana, Punjab; Rohtak hottest at 46.6 degrees C

Wed, 27 May 2026
Share:
20:50
File image
File image
Severe heat continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Rohtak being the hottest place in the state at a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, the met office said.

Sizzling weather also prevailed in Hisar and Bhiwani, which recorded respective identical maximums of 45 degrees Celsius each, it said.

Ambala recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, Karnal 43.7 degrees, while Narnaul sizzled at 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met here.

Gurugram recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

There was no relief from sizzling weather for residents of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a maximum of 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar's high settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur and Mohali recorded respective maximums of 42.2 degrees and 41.4 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Draft US-Iran deal eyes Hormuz reopening, troop pullback
LIVE! Draft US-Iran deal eyes Hormuz reopening, troop pullback

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR Updates: Sooryavanshi departs after smashing 97
IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR Updates: Sooryavanshi departs after smashing 97

Backward class outfit warns against replacing Siddaramaiah
Backward class outfit warns against replacing Siddaramaiah

A Karnataka backward class federation has warned the Congress party against replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that the party's power relies on the support of backward classes and AHINDA communities.

Assam assembly passes UCC bill, excludes scheduled tribes
Assam assembly passes UCC bill, excludes scheduled tribes

The Assam Assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, aiming to establish a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion. This makes Assam the third state in India to...

Air India cuts nearly 1000 domestic flights
Air India cuts nearly 1000 domestic flights

Air India has temporarily reduced its domestic flights by 22 per cent due to the impact of high fuel prices, following a previous reduction in international flights. The airline is offering re-accommodation, date changes, or refunds to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO