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SC verdict on SIR raises more questions than it answers: Congress

Wed, 27 May 2026
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The Congress on Wednesday said although the Supreme Court acknowledged the constitutional validity of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, its verdict raised more questions than it answered.

The Congress disagreed with the verdict and said legal sanction could confer prima facie legitimacy to the SIR but it could not cure the "malice in implementation".

Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the issue was always a matter of substance and intent but never of form, and the party had questioned the mode, manner, timing and style in which it was carried out by the Election Commission.

"The Supreme Court has indeed acknowledged the constitutional validity of SIR, but in giving as many answers as the apex court has, it has also raised just as many questions," he told reporters at a press conference.

Singhvi raised several shortcomings on the part of the Election Commission in conducting the exercise, which were challenged in the Supreme Court, and lamented that it was unfortunate that the Supreme Court made no comments on them.

"The SIR is always a matter of substance, never merely a matter of form. The issue was never about the power to conduct SIR. What was being questioned was the mode, manner, timing, and style in which it was being carried out," he said. -- PTI

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