Probe ordered into alleged custodial torture of mother-son in Odisha

23:51

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Kendrapara superintendent of police Siddharth Kataria on Wednesday said he had personally visited the police station to look into the matter.



The SP said that Pattamundai SDPO Sukant Kumar Patra has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 48 hours.





"Action will be initiated against the accused officials based on the findings of the inquiry," the SP said.





The alleged victims, Annapurna Mandal (55) and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) of Giripahi village, accused Talachua Marine Police Station inspector-in-charge Sandhyarani Jena and another officer of subjecting them to third-degree torture inside the police station on Monday.





Annapurna's husband Manoranjan Mandal had lodged a complaint against his wife and son on Sunday over a domestic dispute. Following the complaint, police reportedly summoned the duo for questioning the next day. -- PTI

The police launched an inquiry into allegations of custodial torture of a woman and her son by personnel of the Talachua Marine Police Stationin Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said on Wednesday.