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'Pakistan as Iran war mediator more than problematic'

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Republican Senator Lindsey Graham again raised questions over Pakistan's neutrality as a mediator between the US and Iran in the ceasefire talks, citing Islamabad's "animosity" towards Israel, as he termed their role as "problematic".

This comes after Paksitan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif rejected US President Donald Trump's push for Islamabad to join the Abraham Accords, stating that the country would not support any agreement that conflicts with the country's "fundamental ideologies",

Graham accused Islamabad of "housing" Iranian military aircraft in their air bases, while also terming Pakistan's leadership's remarks as "disturbing", raising serious doubts on its impartiality to conduct the mediation talks.

"It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long-standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing," he said in a post on X.

Speaking about Pakistan's Defence Minister's remarks, Lindsey Graham feared the sentiments that Islamabad holds against Israel and demanded an immediate answer on their official position on Trump's call to join the Abraham Accords.

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