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No decision yet on K'taka leadership change: Surjewala

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar /@DKShivakumar/X
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar /@DKShivakumar/X
Amid speculation about a change of chief minister, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified on Wednesday that the Congress has not called a meeting of its legislature party in the state and no other decision has been taken yet.

He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

Asserting that the party will make decisions not in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka, he said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and would inform the public whenever any decision is taken.

"Currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you. I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months or one year-that is speculation," Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am requesting you, with folded hands, not to indulge in speculation."

His statement came amid intense speculation that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation as CM in a couple of days, most likely on Thursday, to make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar. -- PTI

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