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Local singer arrested for abusive post against Bihar CM Choudhary

Wed, 27 May 2026
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A local singer was arrested in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday for allegedly posting an abusive comment against Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on social media, the police said.

Chunnu Lal Yadav (35), a resident of Siripur village in the Makhdumpur police station area, allegedly attempted to tarnish the image and dignity of the chief minister through the post, they said.

"Chunnu Lal Yadav, a local singer and lyricist from the Magadh region, had posted an abusive comment and used objectionable language against the chief minister on social media. The content later went viral. He has been arrested," SDPO (Ghoshi) Kriti Kamal told reporters.

A case was registered at the Patna cyber police station, following which the arrest was made, he said.

A detailed investigation into the case is underway, he added. -- PTI

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