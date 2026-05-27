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Kill people and celebrate: Porsche victim's dad slams accused

Wed, 27 May 2026
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The father of one of the victims in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case has strongly criticised the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the accused and alleged that the system is failing to deter crime, following a viral video purportedly showing celebrations by members of the accused family.

Reacting to the incident, Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini--one of the deceased--expressed deep anguish over what he called a lack of fear of law and accountability.

"It must be a practice in their society to kill two people and then celebrate... They are mocking the common citizens," he told ANI.

He further questioned the effectiveness of the justice system and criticised legal provisions related to juveniles.

"Law is mocking the common man because it is the law which grants them provisions to avoid punishment. If one is a juvenile, they can do anything," Koshta said.

Calling for stricter judicial action, he appealed to the Supreme Court to take a stronger stance to deter future crimes.

"The Supreme Court should pass a judgment which would instil fear of law among the people. There is no fear of the law anymore. If one is awarded punishment by the High Court, they are let go by the Supreme Court. This encourages crime," he said.

Koshta also made a controversial remark suggesting harsher punishments similar to some foreign legal systems.

"Until laws like those in Muslim countries -- blood for blood -- are brought in India, nothing is going to improve," he said.

"How can this be reined in? How can a message be sent out if the law is not strict?" he asked.

He further demanded cancellation of bail for the accused and strict punishment for those involved.

"His bail should be revoked, and his parents should be jailed. If it comes before the Supreme Court, they should not be granted bail," Koshta added.

The remarks come after a viral video allegedly showed members of the accused Agarwal family celebrating after securing bail in the case, triggering widespread public outrage on social media. -- ANI

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