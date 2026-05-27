Jharkhand: Woman trampled to death by elephant in Lohardaga

18:57

File image

A 50-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, officials said on Wednesday.



The incident happened in a forest adjoining Barhikera Toli in the Senha police station area on Tuesday, they said.



The body of the victim, identified as Dhiran Oraon, was found on Wednesday, they added.



"She had gone to the forest to collect Mohua flowers," said Neeraj Jha, the officer-in-charge of the Senha police station.



The victim's family has been given Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, while the rest of the money will be given after completion of formalities, officials said.



The state government provides Rs 4 lakh in case of death caused by an elephant, they said.



On Tuesday morning, a 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Bedal Tangra Toli in the Bhandra police station area. -- PTI