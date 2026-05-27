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Israel kills Hamas leader who was architect of Oct 7 attack

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Israel Defence Forces eliminated Muhammad Odeh in Gaza, the new leader of the military wing of the terrorist organisation Hamas and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz. Israel PMO said in a post on X.

Odeh served as the head of Hamas's intelligence staff during the October 7 massacre and was appointed - about a week ago - to replace Ezzedine al-Haddad, who was eliminated in an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago.

Odeh was also responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

Benjamin Netanyahu also shared the confirmation in an X post, vowing to eliminate all involved in the October 7, 2023, massacre.

"We have now struck Muhammad Odeh- the leader of Hamas's military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. We will get to all of them," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its strikes in southern Lebanon after ramping up its operations yesterday, Al Jazeera reported.

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