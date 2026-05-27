Iran threatens to retaliate after US strikes amid talks

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to retaliate after the US carried out what it described as "self-defense strikes" on Iranian missile launch sites and boats around the Strait of Hormuz, reports CNN. The IRGC also claimed that 25 vessels, including oil tankers, transited Hormuz during the "last day and night."The US and Iran are working toward a memorandum of understanding, but disputes over language concerning Iran's nuclear program and sanctions have held up a deal.Internet activity in Iran has been partially restored following a months-long blackout, according to watchdog NetBlocks.