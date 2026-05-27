Heavy rain, hail forecast in Uttarakhand; orange alert in several districts

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These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.



The remaining districts of the state are also expected to witness isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph.



The weather department has extended the orange alert to May 29 for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.



These pockets are expected to see lightning, hail, and high-velocity winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts on Friday, the weather office said.



A yellow alert has been issued for May 30 and 31 across the state. -- PTI

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun on Wednesday issued an orange alert for several districts of Uttarakhand, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and squalls that are expected to bring relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions over the next few days.According to the weather forecast, an orange alert is in place for May 28 for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.