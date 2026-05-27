Govt reviews fuel, fertiliser supplies amid West Asia crisis

22:02

The government on Wednesday reviewed the availability of fuel, fertilisers and other essential commodities amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, asserting that supplies across the country remain normal and urged citizens to avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and LPG.



The review was carried out during the sixth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to assess India's preparedness and supply chain resilience amid the evolving geopolitical situation. -- ANI