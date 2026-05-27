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FIR against Mamata for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'

Wed, 27 May 2026
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An FIR has been lodged against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20 by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh. She also alleged that the police had initially refused to register the case and that the FIR was accepted only after repeated follow-ups.

According to the complainant, two remarks by Banerjee -- one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections -- had deeply hurt the sentiments and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world".

The lawyer has also alleged that the statements were unconstitutional and provocative in nature, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said that Banerjee "had stated that a particular community could 'finish off' others within five minutes if it wished. Such comments are not expected from a person holding a constitutional position". -- PTI

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