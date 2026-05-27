Filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace of residence

17:26

A scene from filmmaker Anik Dutta's 'Aparajito'/File image

Filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata, police said.



He was taken to a private hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors declared him dead, a senior officer said.



A police team started an investigation at the site, though the family has not issued any statement.



Several actors, directors and members of the Bengali film industry gathered at the hospital following the incident.



Anik Dutta shot to fame with 'Bhooter Bhabishyat' in 2012. The film, noted for its political and social satire woven into a horror narrative, is regarded by many as a milestone in Bengali cinema.



He continued in a similar vein with 'Ascharya Pradip', which also carried strong social messaging.



The filmmaker also directed acclaimed films such as Aparajito, Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo and Borunbabur Bondhu.