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ED searches Pinarayi Vijayan's residence

Wed, 27 May 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as part of its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.

They said a total of 10 premsies in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital here, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Vijayan's daughter T Veena's company -- Exalogic Solutions -- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by the CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the allegations in 2024. PTI

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