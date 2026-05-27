ED chargesheets Al-Falah chairman, 2 others for 'fraudulent' land grab

22:34

The Enforcement Directorate's probe into "fraudulent" acquisition of land for Al-Falah University has reached a significant milestone with the agency filing its prosecution complaint or chargesheet in the case, naming the group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui among three and Tarbia Education Foundation, a private trust controlled by Siddiqui.



Within three months after the arrest of all key accused, the federal agency filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and two others, namely Vinod Kumar and Shriom Chauhan, along with Tarbia Education Foundation, charging the "fraudulent in the acquisition of land bearing Khasra No. 792 situated at Delhi's Madanpur Khadar village through forged and fabricated documents, including General Powers of Attorney (GPA) and other title documents."



In the chargesheet, the ED said the GPAs based on which land was transferred to Tarbia Education Foundation had a date of January 7, 2004, while multiple owners had deceased decades before the year. -- ANI