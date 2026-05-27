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Drone surveillance, heavy deployment mark Eid-ul-Azha security in UP

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Extensive security arrangements, including drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, route marches, traffic diversions and deployment of additional police personnel, have been put in place across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations on Thursday, officials said.

Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, is celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command, symbolising faith, devotion and sacrifice.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that namaz would not be allowed on streets and if required, prayers could be offered in shifts.

In Lucknow, police have deployed 1,347 police and traffic personnel, besides six companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), wireless units and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams, to ensure smooth conduct of prayers and maintenance of law and order.

According to police, Eidgah Aishbagh and surrounding areas have been divided into four zones and five sectors for security management. Special traffic plans and diversions have also been prepared around major prayer venues, including Teele Wali Masjid, Eidgah Aishbagh and Asifi Masjid at Bara Imambara. -- PTI

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