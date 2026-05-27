Draft US-Iran deal eyes Hormuz reopening, troop pullback

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Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah, UAE, March 3, 2026/Amr Alfiky/Reuters

As tensions in the Middle East approach a critical juncture, reports have surfaced regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.



With President Trump convening senior officials to finalise a potential agreement, the proposal offers a roadmap for restoring stability in the vital Strait of Hormuz while navigating the complexities of regional military presence.



According to Iran's state television, the preliminary document outlined a multi-layered peace process designed to wind down hostilities and address the primary economic and security concerns.



Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within 30 days. Under this arrangement, transit would be managed by Iran in coordination with Oman, though the current draft reportedly excludes US military vessels from this specific transit framework.



In a reciprocal move, the United States has committed to withdrawing military forces from Iran's "surrounding environment," with the specifics of whether this applies to regional deployments or permanent bases left to further negotiation. -- ANI