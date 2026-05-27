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Dilip Ghosh backs 'delete, detect, deport' policy in Bengal

Wed, 27 May 2026
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West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday backed THE state government's crackdown on the illegal Bangladeshi migrants, stressing that it would be ideal for them if they returned on their own; otherwise, the government would be compelled to take action.

Ghosh's remarks come amidst West Bengal government's push for its 'delete, detect, deport' policy to remove illegal Bangladeshis from the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh questioned the need for undocumented Bangladeshis to stay in India, adding that such people would be segregated and identified who were benefiting from governmental schemes which are intended for the poor.

"Why should Bangladeshis stay here? They are availing themselves of every facility provided by the Central Government. They are benefiting from welfare schemes intended for the poor. By granting them citizenship, issuing Voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, and registering them as voters, their votes were being solicited here... Such individuals will be identified and segregated; the Home Minister has already declared that they will all be sent back. It would be ideal if they were to return to their own country of their own accord... or the government will be compelled to take necessary action," said Ghosh.

Earlier, the West Bengal government directed all district magistrates to set up holding centres for apprehended foreigners and released foreign prisoners who are awaiting deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

According to an official communication issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have been asked to take necessary steps for housing individuals identified as staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed prison sentences and are awaiting deportation.
-- ANI

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