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Delhi police on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha; social media under watch

Wed, 27 May 2026
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The Delhi police intensified security arrangements across the national capital ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha, deploying additional forces, flag marches, anti-riot vehicles and social media surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said special focus is on sensitive areas across Delhi, where elaborate deployment and coordination exercises are underway.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Rahul Alwal told PTI that around 1,100 police personnel, along with 23 additional companies, have been deployed across the district.

"In view of the sensitivity of the area ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha, we have made elaborate security arrangements across northeast Delhi. The security arrangements will remain in force from the night," he said.

From 5 am onwards, police will be deployed at all major namaz sites and sensitive locations, including areas near temples, Alwal said.

"We have identified multiple picket points, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), and intensified motorcycle patrolling to ensure swift response in any situation," the DCP said.

He said ACPs and SHOs have been continuously holding meetings with Aman Committees and local community leaders over the last two to three weeks to ensure communal harmony during the festival. -- PTI

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