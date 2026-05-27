CBI arrests Latur doc, physics teacher in NEET paper leak

10:54

The CBI has arrested a Latur-based doctor and a member of the physics faculty of a coaching institute in Pune in the NEET UG paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday.



The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, in getting the chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni, they said.



Motegaonkar, who ran the RCC in Latur, was recently arrested in the case.



The agency also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, the officials said.



Shah allegedly received the leaked physics questions for NEET UG 2026 from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar, they said.



With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13, the officials said.



"The investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. The CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.



On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. PTI