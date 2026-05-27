HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI arrests Latur doc, physics teacher in NEET paper leak

Wed, 27 May 2026
Share:
10:54
image
The CBI has arrested a Latur-based doctor and a member of the physics faculty of a coaching institute in Pune in the NEET UG paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, in getting the chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni, they said.

Motegaonkar, who ran the RCC in Latur, was recently arrested in the case.

The agency also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, the officials said.

Shah allegedly received the leaked physics questions for NEET UG 2026 from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar, they said.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13, the officials said.

"The investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. The CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 70,000 vehicles reach Shimla in 72 hours
LIVE! 70,000 vehicles reach Shimla in 72 hours

Siddaramaiah calls cabinet breakfast amid resignation rumours
Siddaramaiah calls cabinet breakfast amid resignation rumours

Speculation is mounting that Siddaramaiah will announce his resignation from the CM's post in a couple of days, mostly on Thursday, to clear the path for Shivakumar.

Uganda national isolated in B'luru tests negative for Ebola
Uganda national isolated in B'luru tests negative for Ebola

A 28-year-old Ugandan woman has been admitted to Bengaluru's Epidemic Diseases Hospital after developing mild symptoms like body ache, following her arrival from an Ebola-affected region, prompting health officials to send her samples...

Rupee Fall Exposes India's Economic Weakness
Rupee Fall Exposes India's Economic Weakness

We who were dreaming of being the third largest economy in dollar terms, have slid back to sixth, thanks to the falling rupee.We are moving about with begging bowls for investments and trade opportunities, which will be a while in...

ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in PMLA case
ED raids ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and nine other premises in connection with its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case, which involves...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO