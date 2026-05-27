Asaram acquitted of gangrape charges

12:04

Former self-styled godman Asaram received partial relief from the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday after it acquitted him of charges related to gang rape and gang penetrative sexual assault on a child under the IPC and POCSO Act, while upholding his conviction for rape of a minor, which continues to carry life imprisonment.



A division bench comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit acquitted Asaram of charges under IPC Section 376(D) and Sections 5(G)/6 of the POCSO Act. The court also discharged him under Section 120(B) of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy.



However, the bench upheld his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F), pertaining to rape of a minor, thereby retaining the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.



The court directed Asaram to surrender in view of the conviction. he is currently out on temporary bail, which was extended by seven days on Monday.



The High Court also upheld convictions under several other provisions, including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 370(4) (trafficking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC, along with Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.



The bench further upheld his conviction under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 34 of the POCSO Act. -- PTI