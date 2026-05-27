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Air India to cut domestic flights by 22%

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Air India to cut 22 per cent domestic flights due to impact of high fuel prices, say sources. 

Earlier this month, Air India announced reduction of international flights and temporary suspension of services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago, amid airspace curbs and high jet fuel prices.

The loss-making airline, which has already reduced flights on certain routes, said the latest announced rationalisation of services will be in place during the June-August period. 

The loss-making airline will be temporarily suspending services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Male routes till August.

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