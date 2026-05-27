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5 dead in rain-related incidents in Bihar

Wed, 27 May 2026
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Five people have died due to rain-related incidents in Bihar, a statement said on Wednesday.

The deaths have occurred since Tuesday night due to storms, heavy rains, wall collapses and falling of trees, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Two people died in Muzaffarpur, while one person each lost their lives in West Champaran, East Champaran and Munger districts, it said.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the next of kin of the deceased.

He appealed to the people to remain alert during such weather conditions and follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. -- AII

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