Woman trafficked, raped in Gujarat; husband among 7 arrested

21:18

A man and six others were arrested in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking his wife for Rs 50,000, after which she was reportedly raped and sexually assaulted, police said.



According to the police, the heinous crime came to light during an investigation into a missing person complaint filed by the husband earlier this month at the Palanpur West police station.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Jignesh Gamit said that the accused had lodged a complaint on May 11 claiming that his wife had gone missing from Palanpur city.



"Within two days of the complaint, the husband himself went missing, following which his father filed another missing person complaint at the Palanpur East police station. This sequence of events raised suspicion during the investigation," he said.



The police subsequently traced the husband and later located his wife, whose formal statement exposed the alleged crime.



During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the husband had allegedly sold his wife to his friends for Rs 50,000.



According to Gamit, the victim alleged that the accused persons repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her, and also forcibly took her jewellery to sell to local jewellers.



Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered at the Palanpur West police station under sections related to rape, human trafficking, criminal conspiracy and other offences, and seven persons, including the husband, were arrested, police said.



The police also found that the main accused had previous criminal antecedents.



"In the past, he has been involved in cases where he lured and abducted girls despite being married. The police are investigating those past offences as well," the official said. -- PTI