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We are beginning to turn QUAD into action: Rubio

Tue, 26 May 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the Quad grouping is evolving from a discussion platform into an action-oriented strategic partnership, emphasising cooperation on security, energy, humanitarian response, and supply chains.

Speaking at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Rubio thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Indian government for hosting the gathering, describing the meeting as taking place at "an important time."

"Over the last three days, not just I want to thank Minister Jaishankar and the Indian government for hosting us here, not just in the bilateral visit over the last three days but for hosting this important gathering here again today," Rubio said during his opening remarks.The US Secretary of State noted that his first meeting after being sworn into office was with the Quad, saying it reflected Washington's commitment to the grouping.

"It was our goal as I began as Secretary of State, and as been pointed out earlier, my first meeting as a Secretary of State was the Quad, literally within minutes of being sworn in. And I thought that demonstrated our commitment to this process," Rubio said.

Rubio stressed that the Quad's collective objective over the past year has been to move beyond dialogue and toward practical cooperation. "But our goal collectively over the last year has been to turn this from a forum in which we meet and talk about problems to one where we actually do something about it," he stated. -- ANI

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