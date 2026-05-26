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Wake up, India!: 6 die of suffocation in septic tank

Tue, 26 May 2026
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12:02
Representational image
Representational image
At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.

One person also fell ill in the incident that took place at Kariakhunta village in Madanpur-Rampur police station area, an officer said.

They were engaged in construction-related work inside the septic tank, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

"On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur- Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and condolences to the families of the deceased.

"He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased," the CMO said in a post on X. PTI

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