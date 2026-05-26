VCK, DMK members clash at Kunnam bus stand

22:41

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam clashed and pelted stones at each other when supporters of the two parties gathered in large numbers to stage separate protests at the Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur on Tuesday.





Terming the incident 'undesirable', VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan appealed to his party members not to give scope for such incidents in the future.





"What happened was an undesirable incident. It is distressing," the VCK founder said, reacting to the incident.





He told reporters in Coimbatore that upon learning about the DMK's agitation plans, he had asked his party members, especially local leaders, to cancel their protest and avoid tension.





However, as the communication could not reach the cadres at the ground level, the party workers still converged, he said.





He appealed to VCK cadres to exercise restraint, ignore rumours, and refrain from engaging in retaliatory social media posts or physical confrontation.





The police had initially denied permission to both parties to stage protests, citing concerns about public order, but members gathered near the bus stand regardless.





A violent scuffle erupted between the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi-which had joined the newly formed TVK-led government- and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its former ally. Several people suffered minor injuries in the clash.





Police intervened to separate the clashing members and disperse them from the spot, a senior official said.





Members of both parties pelted stones at each other, and tension escalated as some engaged in physical fights, the official added.





The two parties have been at loggerheads since the VCK, after initially extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam during government formation, subsequently joined the Cabinet led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.





DMK deputy general secretary A Raja criticised the VCK, likening it to a bent coconut tree in a courtyard that offers its tender coconuts to the neighbour rather than to the household.





The VCK countered by saying that the DMK too had benefited from the alliance, and that the VCK had helped the DMK win in several assembly constituencies.





Amid the violence, Raja appealed to his party members to shun further clashes.





"Constructive debate is the bulwark of democracy. Clashes and scuffles are not only undemocratic but also foolish. Let us avoid violence and overcome poverty, as our leader M. Karunanidhi always emphasised," he posted on X. -- PTI