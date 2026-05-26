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US strikes Iranian boats, missile sites amid peace talks

Tue, 26 May 2026
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The US military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

He said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines. "US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins told CNN. -- ANI

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